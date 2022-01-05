Advertise
4 suspects, all 16 or younger, arrested on multiple Montgomery charges

Four suspects, all 16 or younger, have been arrested and charged with a number of crimes committed since just after the new year started, according to the Montgomery Police Department.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Four suspects, all 16 or younger, have been arrested and charged with a number of crimes committed since just after the new year started, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

The only suspect to be identified is Zachary Estes, who is 16. The other three are juvenile males, according to police.

The four are charged with first-degree robbery for a crime that happened around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday. Police said the incident happened in the area of South Panama Street and Cherry Street.

The three juveniles are also facing a charge of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle for another Sunday incident that happened around 11:10 a.m. in the 2300 block of Palmetto Street, as well as first-degree robbery and second-degree assault for an incident later in the evening, around 5:50 p.m. in the area of Gibson Street and Baffin Drive.

All four are also charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling for an incident that happened on Monday around 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Plantation Way.

Each suspect was identified and taken into custody. Estes is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $90,000 bond. The three juvenile males have since been released to the custody of a guardian.

Despite being charged as an adult, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office declined to release a mug shot for Estes since he is also under age.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

