Arrest made in Montgomery’s final homicide of 2021

Herve’ Owens is charged with murder in the shooting death of Michael Woods.
Herve’ Owens is charged with murder in the shooting death of Michael Woods.(Gray News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have a arrested a man in connection to a homicide case last month.

Herve’ Owens, 22, of Montgomery, was charged with murder Tuesday.

Capt. Saba Coleman said Owens suspected in the shooting death of 20-year-old Michael Woods on Dec. 22. Woods was found in the 5800 block of Darien Drive that night.

Owens’ mug shot is not in the jail record yet, but his bail amount is showing as $150,000.

Coleman did not release any more information per the ongoing investigation.

Woods’ death was the 76th homicide investigation of 2021, and the final one for the year.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

