Auburn mayor postpones 2040 initiative due to COVID-19 uncertainty, upcoming election

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The mayor of Auburn announced at a city council meeting Tuesday night that a community-wide planning initiative is being postponed.

Mayor Ron Anders says the 2040 initiative will be postponed until late 2022 or early 2023 due to uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and the upcoming municipal election.

“It’s with great disappointment that we make this announcement,” Anders said of the delay.

The 2040 planning initiative kicked off in February of 2021 but was halted in August due to a rise in COVID cases.

Also at the Tuesday night city council meeting, several residents voiced their concern for the new redistricting plan. No action was taken at the meeting and the board voted to move the redistricting discussion to the next meeting.

