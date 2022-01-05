Advertise
COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidance extended to K-12 school settings

(WILX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) advises K-12 school students, faculty and staff to follow updated isolation guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC clarified a question on Tuesday, January 4, posed by the ADPH and other states that the shortened COVID-19 isolation does apply to K-12 schools. ADPH expects CDC to formally update additional guidance for COVID-19 prevention in K-12 schools, and ADPH will provide this information when available.

Shorter isolation (for asymptomatic and mildly ill people) for a minimum of five days focuses on the period when a person is most infectious. This is to be followed by continued masking for an additional five days.

ADPH leaders said, “With the recommended shorter isolation and quarantine periods, it is critical that people continue to wear well-fitting masks and take additional precautions for five days after leaving isolation or quarantine. In addition, isolation should only end if a person has been fever-free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication and other symptoms have resolved.”

“Mask use and layered prevention strategies, such as receiving all recommended vaccination and booster doses, social distancing, screening testing and improved ventilation are key to preventing COVID-19 and decreasing transmission, CDC states.”

“Children over age 2 and adults are also advised to wear a well-fitting mask when around others at home and in public after five days of quarantine or isolation. If unable to wear a mask around others, continue to isolate for 10 days.”

District Medical Officer Dr. Wes Stubblefield said, “As pediatricians, we understand the extreme stress this pandemic is placing on families. Our best medical advice is for parents to vaccinate their age-eligible children in order to protect their children’s health and keep kids in school.”

Guidance is found at the link below:https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/quarantine-isolation-background.html

