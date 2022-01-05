Advertise
East University Dr., Opelika Rd. lane closures to begin Jan. 6 during powerline work

lane closed
lane closed(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama Power Company is replacing and upgrading power poles in the areas of East University Drive and Opelika Road over the next several weeks.

Work is expected to begin on Thursday, Jan. 6, and continue Monday through Thursday for approximately five weeks, pending unforeseen circumstances.

Lane closures will include the outer westbound lane of East University Drive between Shelton Mill Road and Opelika Road and the outer westbound lane of Opelika Road between East University Drive and Yarbrough Drive.

Drivers are advised to take caution, especially when making turns in the work area. Travelers should consider taking alternate routes to avoid delays.

