Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Funeral for Nancy Worley to be held Friday in Madison County

File image of Nancy Worley
File image of Nancy Worley(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The funeral for prominent Alabama political figure Nancy Worley will be held in Madison County Friday.

The funeral is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in New Hope followed by interment at New Hope Cemetery. A memorial service will also be held in Montgomery on Jan. 12 inside the Alabama Activities Center at noon.

Worley, 70, served as secretary of state from 2003 to 2007. She went on to serve as chairman of the Alabama Democratic Party for several years. She also served on the Governor’s Task Force on Welfare Reform, the Governor’s Task Force on Education Reform, the Lt. Governor’s Legislative Council and numerous other state and national policy committees.

Alabama Democratic Conference leader Joe Reed said Worley died following an undisclosed illness. She had previously been admitted to the hospital in grave condition, Reed said.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Herve’ Owens is charged with murder in the shooting death of Michael Woods.
Arrest made in Montgomery’s final homicide of 2021
Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris gives a COVID-19 update on Jan. 4, 2022.
Harris: Omicron ‘spreading like wildfire,’ urges vaccination, boosters
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing site in New York's Times Square on Dec. 13, 2021. The...
How to tell if you have a cold, the flu or COVID-19
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Mississippi officer talks about finding son’s body while responding to a call

Latest News

COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidance extended to K-12 school settings
Prattville police are searching for a suspect who robbed a business Monday.
Suspect sought in armed robbery of Prattville business
A super moon occurs when the Moon’s orbit is closest to Earth.
Guide to the night sky over Alabama in 2022
Lakira Goldsmith, 20, was reported missing on Nov. 27 at 8:59 p.m. She was reported missing...
‘She disappeared’: Woman searching for daughter missing since 2018