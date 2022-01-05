“I think that day changed him immensely:” Eli Gold reflects on Saban’s tenure at Alabama heading into the 2022 National Championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is putting the final touches on their game plan against Georgia for the National Championship in Indianapolis on Monday. The team leaves Friday along with the voice of the Crimson Tide, Eli Gold.

Gold said Saban is the greatest football coach of all time. It’s hard to argue with seven total national championships, six at Alabama, one at LSU. It’s the most in college football history!

Gold has had a front row seat to Saban’s success as he gets ready to call his 10th national championship game for Alabama.

Looking back on the championships throughout the years, Saban still cracks a little smile at the trophy celebrations, and he still believes in trusting the process.

Gold said the biggest change in Saban’s tenure has happened off the field.

“When that tornado came thru and wiped 12.5-13% of Tuscaloosa off the map, that was really a very, obviously a very somber day, and the coach realized he is more than just a football coach,” Gold said. “He’s a community leader, he has not lost his edge don’t get me wrong, but I think that day changed him immensely.”

Gold said change is why Saban is still having success, adding Saban adapts to each team. Gold said he doesn’t lead this year’s young team like he coaches a veteran team.

Kickoff against Georgia is at 7:00 p.m. Monday night in Indianapolis.

