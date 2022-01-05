Advertise
Macon County Schools welcomes new superintendent

Macon County Superintendent Melissa Williams
Macon County Superintendent Melissa Williams(WSFA)
By Sally Pitts
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The new year brings new leadership in Macon County. Dr. Melissa Williams officially took over as superintendent Jan. 1. She’s a familiar face within the school system.

“I’ve been employed with Macon County Schools for 21 years,” said Williams.

Prior to becoming superintendent, Williams served as director of human resources and professional learning for Macon County Schools. She has also been a teacher and principal.

“And so transitioning into the superintendent’s role, working with our past superintendent, and just our leadership team, and all of our faculty and staff here has been wonderful,” Williams adds.

Williams plans to build those relationships in her new role. She’s also focused on student achievement.

“Addressing learning loss is big, and I believe it’s, it’s big around the nation. And so, just doing whatever we can to help raise achievement for our students, that’s our number one goal here,” she said.

