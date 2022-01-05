Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Man charged with killing former wife released

As part of an Department of Justice agreement, Jason Starr is required to wear a monitoring device.
(WTVY News 4)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A man charged with murder-for-hire in the death of his former wife was released from jail a couple of days following his arrest last month, federal officials confirm. As part of an agreement, Jason Starr is required to wear a monitoring device.

U.S. Marshals arrested Starr on December 7, following his indictment by a federal grand jury that met in Montgomery. A second person, the suspected trigger man who has not been publicly identified, is sought.

Sara Starr’s body was found outside her Coffee County home in November 2017. She had been shot.

Jason Starr was immediately suspected, investigators said, though four years passed before a federal grand jury issued indictments.

He and Sara Starr had gone through a turbulent divorce and custody and support issues lingered for several years.

Court documents indicate Sara Starr, an Enterprise teacher, struggled financially, living with her four children in a home furnished by her church. A few days before his former wife died, Jason Starr had been ordered to pay her $2550 in spousal and child support, court documents reveal.

There have been no federal documents filed regarding Starr’s release and no trial date has been set.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Herve’ Owens is charged with murder in the shooting death of Michael Woods.
Arrest made in Montgomery’s final homicide of 2021
The Arizona teen, whose name and exact age have not been released, had been living in the south...
Arizona teen missing since early 2020 found in south Alabama
Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris gives a COVID-19 update on Jan. 4, 2022.
Harris: Omicron ‘spreading like wildfire,’ urges vaccination, boosters
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
It’s been six months since the discovery of around 1,000 businesses, including 12 apartment...
Montgomery cracking down on apartments without licenses

Latest News

The Montgomery County EMA is providing appointment-only COVID-19 testing.
Montgomery EMA gives COVID-19 tests by appointment only
Four suspects, all 16 or younger, have been arrested and charged with a number of crimes...
4 suspects, all 16 or younger, arrested on multiple Montgomery charges
Greta Van Susteren discusses Jan. 6 anniversary, other issues
Greta Van Susteren discusses Jan. 6 anniversary, other issues
Macon County Superintendent Melissa Williams
Macon County Schools welcomes new superintendent
The Alabama Broadband Map shows where broadband connection is available in the state and its...
ADECA unveils Alabama Broadband Map and Connectivity Plan