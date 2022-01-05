Advertise
Arizona teen missing since early 2020 found in south Alabama

The Arizona teen, whose name and exact age have not been released, had been living in the south...
The Arizona teen, whose name and exact age have not been released, had been living in the south Alabama city for several months, according to Andalusia Police Chief Paul Hudson.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - A teenager who went missing from Arizona in March 2020 has been found in south Alabama and is in the process of being returned to her home state, officials with the city of Andalusia have confirmed.

The teen, whose name and exact age have not been released, had been living in the city for several months, according to Andalusia Police Chief Paul Hudson. Andalusia is located approximately 90 miles south of Montgomery.

Hudson said the teen was picked up after a tip was made earlier in the day. After opening an investigation, the police department was able to gather enough information to obtain a search warrant of the home in question.

The teen was using an assumed name and was believed to have been accompanied by a relative when they came to Alabama several months ago to live with another relative, the chief explained.

Hudson said the girl was turned over to the Alabama Department of Youth Services which is awaiting action from the State of Arizona, where she is a ward of the state.

No charges have been filed in this case.

