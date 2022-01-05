Advertise
Montgomery EMA gives COVID-19 tests by appointment only

The Montgomery County EMA is providing appointment-only COVID-19 testing.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Rosanna Smith
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As COVID-19 variants continue to spread, the need for testing has skyrocketed. The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency offered testing Wednesday by appointment only as a way to do its part filling the gap.

“We’ve been receiving so many calls, people trying to find they can’t get into an AFC or they can’t get into their doctor, or PriMed, or even the ER. We know that there’s are strains for actually getting the test, said Montgomery EMA Director Christina Thornton. “We had access, and we had some in stock,” she said for testing of city and county employees. “So we wanted to expand this and help some of our community out that were having such a struggle.”

Thornton says this has been the scene over the last week as they do drive- thru COVID testing, serving many residents who struggled to find a testing location.

“It’s been overwhelming,” Thornton said. “We did over 250 tests in two days, which I know that doesn’t sound like much but 1,500 people called over the weekend trying to get a test.”

The process is very simple. After booking your appointment through the online portal. You will drive up, fill out a form, get a test, and then wait for your results.

“We have you in and out of here in less than 15 minutes, it’s quite simple,” said Thornton.

Currently, testing without an appointment is not available due to demand for a limited supply of tests.

