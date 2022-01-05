Advertise
National Championship ticket prices plummeting, well below $1000

12/31/21 MFB Alabama vs Cincinnati CFP Semi-Final Team Photo by UA/CrimsonTidePhotos
12/31/21 MFB Alabama vs Cincinnati CFP Semi-Final Team Photo by UA/CrimsonTidePhotos(UA/CrimsonTidePhotos | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By Lacey Beasley, WALA
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)— Tuesday morning it may have cost fans an arm and leg to cheer on the Crimson Tide in the National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium, but prices have drastically dropped.

The Alabama Crimson Tide is set to face the Georgia Bulldogs in Indianapolis in less a week, and ticket prices have dropped hundreds of dollars.

“It wouldn’t surprise me, especially as we get really close to game day, if those prices continue to drop,” said Chris Leyden, communications manager of Seat Geek.

Six days away, ticket prices already plunged.

According to Ticket Master, fan can sit upper bowl for as low as $426. On Seat Geek, it’s $442.

Compared to hours earlier when they were well over $1,000.

“One thing that’s interesting is these two teams played in a championship game a few years back, I believe in 2018, and tickets for this game are actually a bit cheaper,” said Leyden.

Candice Carden is the owner of T-Town tickets, a Tuscaloosa-based reseller specializing in Alabama football. On her end, she said while prices are dropping, she’s also seen less of a demand to attend this National Championship.

By having a Monday night kickoff and being so far away, this trip isn’t easy for most people.

“With this Alabama Georgia rematch, people are kind of sick of that rematch, so it’s not as strong of a ticket as it has been in the past,” said Carden.

This may attribute to prices dropping so early in the week.

As the clock counts down to kickoff, prices are expected to continue dipping.

For fans worried about ticket scams, both T-Town Tickets and Seat Geek said scams are rare.

Fans should buy from a reputable source and try to avoid paper tickets.

