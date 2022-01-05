Advertise
The roller coaster ride goes on

Consistency is not what our weather has in store
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another day with some sun and some clouds is on the way. The wind will remain light and highs push 60 degrees by the afternoon today.

Showers are a good bet Thursday as a cold front pushes through.
The clouds will give way to a chance of showers tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow evening. This system will likely bring another shot of wintry weather to Tennessee and even North Alabama, but for us it looks to be a round of plain rain showers.

It will be breezy before, during and after the passage of the showers. Wind gusts up to 20 mph are likely throughout the day tomorrow.

Thursday brings a round of showers, Sunday brings showers and storms.
Behind that front, expect another shot of cold air for Friday despite sunny skies. Highs will struggle to get much above 50 degrees. That’s after a morning spent in the upper 20s.

Another night near freezing will occur Friday night before temperatures warm back up this weekend -- hence, the reference to the roller coaster ride above.

The roller coaster pattern continues.
We’ll head for the lower 60s on Saturday and approach 70 by Sunday. Unfortunately the warmth won’t last as another cold front will push through by early Monday morning.

That front will be responsible for bringing another round of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night through Sunday night. It won’t rain that entire time, but rain and some storms are possible during that stretch.

A cold front will bring showers and storms Saturday night through Sunday night.
Then it’s right back down again in the temperature department as next week gets underway. At first glance, pretty much all of next week looks to stay pretty cool.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

