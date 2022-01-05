‘She disappeared’: Woman searching for daughter missing since 2018

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The holidays are especially difficult for Machelle Goldsmith. Her daughter Lakira “Pigg” Goldsmith went missing days after Thanksgiving in 2018.

“My daughter went missing Nov. 29, 2018,” Marchelle Goldsmith said, “It’s been a nightmare. I can barely think and it’s just hard for me day-to-day, getting out of bed, and just going on with my day.”

Lakira was just 20 years old when she disappeared. She was last seen at a Montgomery apartment complex on Narrow Lane Road. There were initial reports that she was seen talking with a maintenance employee. Other reports said she was talking to a boyfriend or friend.

Marchelle Goldsmith said Lakira’s grandmother spoke to her briefly the day she disappeared.

“When she went missing, I called Montgomery police, they came and did a missing person report and basically, that was it,” she said.

Marchelle Goldsmith has been advocating and fighting to find her daughter since then. She says it’s a fight she often feels alone in.

Marchelle feels like Montgomery police and the community did not take her daughter’s case seriously, in the beginning. A department spokesperson said in part, “we cannot comment or conduct an interview on active cases.”

Recently, Marchelle Goldsmith has been in touch with an MPD detective about the case, but she really wants the community’s support.

“Someone out there saw something, no one just goes missing without anyone seeing something,” Marchelle Goldsmith said, “I need people to help me. Share her posts on Facebook, get involved.”

Lakira has a small son who desperately needs his mom, Marchelle Goldsmith added.

If you have any information on the Lakira “Pigg” Goldsmith case, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

