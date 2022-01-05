Advertise
Suspect sought in armed robbery of Prattville business

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are searching for a suspect who robbed a business Monday.

According to CrimeStoppers, the armed robbery took place around 8 p.m. at a business on Cobbs Ford Road near McQueen Smith Road. The suspect reportedly passed a note to the cashier stating he had a gun and demanded money. The suspect then pulled out a black bag and the cashier emptied the register into it.

The suspect was then seen getting into a black sedan with other people inside. It headed northbound on McQueen Smith Road, Prattville police said.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect or whereabouts, please immediately call Prattville police at 334-595-0252 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

