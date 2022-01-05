Taylor drops out of U.S. Senate race, endorses Durant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Businesswoman Jessica Taylor has dropped out of Alabama’s U.S. Senate race and thrown her support behind Mike Durant in the Republican primary.

Durant is the founder and president of an aerospace company in Huntsville, but might be best known as the helicopter pilot shot down and held prisoner in the 1993 “Black Hawk Down” incident. He is vying with U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks and former Business Council of Alabama president Katie Boyd Britt for the Republican nomination in the race to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby.

Taylor said Tuesday that Durant is a political outsider with an inspiring life story.

