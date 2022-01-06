2 arrested after US ski team member’s gear stolen in Atlanta
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Police say they’ve arrested two men after skis and other equipment belonging to a U.S. National Ski Team member were stolen in Atlanta.
Dani Loeb and her supporters have been pleading for the thieves who stole her gear to return it, saying the $1,600 skis give her the best possible chance to qualify for the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the skis - along with U.S. ski team bags, a uniform, her helmet and other gear - were stolen from her mother’s pickup truck in a parking deck Dec. 15.
Loeb, who is from Alabama, is now waiting to hear from investigators whether the skis were recovered.
