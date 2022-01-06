Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

2 arrested after US ski team member’s gear stolen in Atlanta

Dani Loeb and her supporters have been pleading for the thieves who stole her gear to return...
Dani Loeb and her supporters have been pleading for the thieves who stole her gear to return it, saying the $1,600 skis give her the best possible chance to qualify for the Winter Olympics in Beijing.(Source: WSFA 12 News- Dani Loeb)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - Police say they’ve arrested two men after skis and other equipment belonging to a U.S. National Ski Team member were stolen in Atlanta.

Dani Loeb and her supporters have been pleading for the thieves who stole her gear to return it, saying the $1,600 skis give her the best possible chance to qualify for the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the skis - along with U.S. ski team bags, a uniform, her helmet and other gear - were stolen from her mother’s pickup truck in a parking deck Dec. 15.

Loeb, who is from Alabama, is now waiting to hear from investigators whether the skis were recovered.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four suspects, all 16 or younger, have been arrested and charged with a number of crimes...
4 suspects, all 16 or younger, arrested on multiple Montgomery charges
The Arizona teen, whose name and exact age have not been released, had been living in the south...
Arizona teen missing since early 2020 found in south Alabama
Kentarius Stephens is charged with murder and attempted murder.
2nd suspect arrested in December Montgomery homicide
Two children have been flown to a hospital after a vehicle crashed during a pursuit with...
2 children taken to hospital after pursuit, crash in Autaugaville
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported new records for the number of new positive...
Alabama shatters single-day COVID case record

Latest News

A vehicle overturned Thursday afternoon on the Interstate 85 southbound to Interstate 65...
I-65/85 ramp to be closed for hours after 18-wheeler crash
Darren Daniels, 23, was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and...
Man charged with shooting into building, vehicle in Montgomery
A Salem, Alabama woman is celebrating a big birthday today.
Salem woman celebrates 108th birthday
Police lights
Knife-wielding suspect steals police car, chase and crash ensues