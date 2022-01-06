Advertise
2 children taken to hospital after pursuit, crash in Autaugaville

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two children have been flown to a hospital after a vehicle crashed during a pursuit with Autauga County sheriff’s deputies.

According to Sheriff Joe Sedinger, deputies were pursuing a suspect when the suspect’s vehicle crashed in downtown Autaugaville. Sedinger says two children from the vehicle were taken to a hospital by medical helicopter.

The suspect, who has not been identified, is in custody.

Additional details, including the reason for the pursuit, have not been released.

