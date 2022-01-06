2nd suspect arrested in December Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another man has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Dec. 5, 2021.

Montgomery police spokeswoman Capt. Saba Coleman said Kentarius Stephens, 21, is charged with murder and attempted murder in that shooting from the 2800 block of Vaughn Plaza Road.

Alfred Smart, 24, was killed in the shooting. Two other victims at the scene were taken to a local hospital.

Jamie Williams, 23, is also charged with murder. He was arrested on Dec. 14.

No information about the shooting or motive was released, nor was it available in court filings.

Stephens’ mug shot was not on the Montgomery County Detention Facility website. It did show his total bail as $210,000.

