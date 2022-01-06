Advertise
AEA responds to new CDC isolation guidelines for schools

AEA wants universal masking
By Brittany Dionne
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Education Association says they’re working to keep schools open in light of the updated CDC guidelines, because the advocacy group says more needs to be done.

Anna Bern, Uniserv Director for District 28, said AEA reps were advocating for one universal rule.

“Ultimately what we would hope for the education community is that... to require universal masking,” Bern said.

Bern said AEA was advocating for mandatory masking at the state and local level. ”Because that’s what we know is going to keep everyone safe and if our educators are sick we’re not going to be able to keep kids in schools,” she explained.

There is evidence of that already happening across the state. Pickens County announced they would be remote for a week. Homewood High School’s high school has also gone remote.

A representative sent WBRC this statement:

Hoover City School leaders met with administrators to plan and prepare for remote learning in case of an outbreak, according to a district representative who said that they were not switching to remote learning at the time this article was written. 

Bern said the data throughout the pandemic showed remote learning is less effective than face-to-face learning, that’s why all mitigation practices should be taken to keep schools open.

”Everyone in masks indoors will help us to keep schools open,” Bern said. “Our education community, the staff, is already stretched thin and has had quite the past couple of years. They want to stay safe. They want to stay in the classroom and stay safe themselves. "

The majority of Alabama school districts were mask optional. ADPH recommended masking and vaccinations.

