Alabama shatters single-day COVID case record

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported new records for the number of new positive...
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported new records for the number of new positive COVID-19 cases reported in a single day Wednesday, as well as the percent of positive tests.(WBRC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reported new records for the number of new positive COVID-19 cases reported in a single day Wednesday, as well as the percent of positive tests.

ADPH confirmed that Wednesday brought confirmation of more than 11,000 cases.

During Tuesday’s press conference, State Health Officer Scott Harris said ADPH is seeing numbers of new COVID cases not seen since the pandemic started nearly two years ago. On Dec. 28, a then-record 8,151 new cases were reported.

He added ADPH believes most of the variants circulating right now are omicron.

ADPH also said the state’s 41% positivity rate is a new record, basing it on when tests were made commercially available. ADPH officials say they had a higher percent positivity in the first few weeks of the pandemic, but the volume of testing was not high at the time.

Some counties in the River Region are reporting high percent positive rates.

  • Montgomery: Percentage of NAATs that are positive during the past 7 days is 52.5%
  • Autauga: Percentage of NAATs that are positive during the past 7 days is 48.7%
  • Elmore: Percentage of NAATs that are positive during the past 7 days is 42.7%
  • Crenshaw: Percentage of NAATs that are positive during the past 7 days is 77.8%

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

