Baptist Health: Don’t visit the ER for COVID-19 testing

Baptist Health file image
Baptist Health file image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Baptist Health of Central Alabama is asking the community to refrain from visiting the emergency department unless it is for emergency care.

Baptist Health posted an urgent message to its Facebook page saying it is seeing a record number of patients with COVID-19 symptoms coming to the emergency room. This is causing significantly longer waiting times for patients, including those with other medical emergencies.

“Our team members are working tirelessly to meet the needs of our community and we thank you for your awareness and support,” the post reads.

Baptist Health coronavirus care clinics in Montgomery and Prattville are open for testing Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. If you need a COVID-19 test or are experiencing non-life-threatening COVID-19 symptoms, you may call 334-747-0150 to make an appointment with one of these clinics.

Baptist Health asks those who are experiencing non-emergency COVID-19 symptoms like a sore throat and stuffy nose to stay home. Patients should consider contacting their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic for treatment of cold symptoms or non-emergency COVID-19 symptoms.

Baptist Health has also updated some of its policies related to visitors and outpatient procedures in light of new COVID-19 cases.

UAB Hospital doctors issued a similar statement after seeing a record number of patients visiting its ER’s looking for a COVID-19 test.

