Birmingham CEO elected as first African American chairman of Business Council of Alabama

Mike Kemp
Mike Kemp(BCA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Business Council of Alabama (BCA) announced its leadership positions for 2022 with a new group of officers, executive committee members and board of directors. The positions were approved during its annual meeting.

Mike Kemp was elected as the BCA’s 36th chairman, succeeding Gary Smith. Kemp has been a longtime leader with the BCA serving as the organization’s first vice chairman, an executive member, and chairman of ProgressPAC, BCA’s political arm. With this new position, he is now the first African American chairman of BCA.

“BCA has been the foundation of business advocacy for 35 years, and I am honored to step into this position that so many talented individuals have held before me. I am extremely optimistic about what we can accomplish if we communicate, innovate and work together. BCA is a member driven organization, and I am going to draw on the talents and experience of our leadership team and membership to meet our goals. BCA always acts in the best interest of our state, our employers and their families and that will not change,” Kemp said.

Kemp is the founder, president and CEO of Birmingham’s KMS (Kemp Management Solutions).

Kemp holds a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from UAB and an associate of arts degree in Mathematics from Alabama State University. He serves on several corporate and community boards, including: First Horizon Bank, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Alabama, Downtown Rotary Club of Birmingham, and Operation HOPE.

