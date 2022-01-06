DA: Selma police investigating first fatal shooting of 2022

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said Selma had its first fatal shooting of the year Wednesday morning.

Jackson said 65-year-old Charles Steele was shot and killed on 3rd Avenue and Broad Street.

He did not give any information on the shooting.

Selma police could not be reached for comment.

