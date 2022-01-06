Advertise
Lee County EMA offers free COVID testing this week

(WTVY)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County is offering free COVID-19 testing later this week.

The Lee County EMA office has added more dates for the public to get tested. Tests are appointment only.

The dates are January 8 through January 12 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

This is to help ease the burden on emergency rooms that are dealing with people looking to get a COVID test.

