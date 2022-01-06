Advertise
Man charged with shooting into building, vehicle in Montgomery

Darren Daniels, 23, was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Center)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting into an occupied building and unoccupied vehicle in Montgomery.

Darren Daniels, 23, was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.

According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, the shootings happened around 10:40 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Bragg Street.

No further information was released, and no motive was given.

Daniels was taken into custody Thursday by a U.S. Marshals task force. He was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Center under bail totaling $30,000.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

