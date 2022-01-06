Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Montgomery mayor talks 2022 vision for capital city

By WSFA 12 News Staff and Bethany Davis
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed says he wants to focus on curbing crime, cleaning the city and its economy in 2022.

Reed says the first thing he would like to focus on is hiring a permanent police chief.

“There’s no question about that we want to make the city safer. And we want to disrupt the ebb and violence that we saw last year,” Reed told Anchor Bethany Davis Thursday.

Reed added that curbing crime is his number one focus.

Secondly, Reed is focusing on making the city cleaner and getting the community involved in doing so.

“We want to make sure that this city looks and feels more vibrant than it does right now,” Reed said. “So, we want to make sure that we’re doing those small things that add up to big impacts.”

In 2021, the city announced the Montgomery Forward initiative created to make “long-needed” capital improvement projects by reinvesting $50 million into the community, including public safety and public transportation.

Reed said the city is investing in the west side, including the groundbreaking of a state-of-the-art fire station and the groundbreaking of community centers. 

“The residents of Montgomery will see hundreds of millions of dollars of capital poured into this city. And we hope that is something that again continues momentum continues the positive shots we’ve made; it continues to grow the prosperity going into 2022,” Reed said.

A State of the City address along with a town hall forum will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Montgomery Multiplex. During this, residents can hear what the city has accomplished and what to expect from 2022. Also, they can share the issues they are experiencing.

“So, we want to lay out those goals and objectives, but also we want to hear from the residents,” Reed added. “We want to understand where they see some issues and where they see some challenges. So we can meet those as well.”

The city said the address and forum are open to the public and available on the city’s website and Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four suspects, all 16 or younger, have been arrested and charged with a number of crimes...
4 suspects, all 16 or younger, arrested on multiple Montgomery charges
The Arizona teen, whose name and exact age have not been released, had been living in the south...
Arizona teen missing since early 2020 found in south Alabama
Herve’ Owens is charged with murder in the shooting death of Michael Woods.
Arrest made in Montgomery’s final homicide of 2021
It’s been six months since the discovery of around 1,000 businesses, including 12 apartment...
Montgomery cracking down on apartments without licenses
Kentarius Stephens is charged with murder and attempted murder.
2nd suspect arrested in December Montgomery homicide

Latest News

A round of showers, breezy conditions and falling temperatures are expected this afternoon.
Rain, storms, freezing temps, 70s, and more!
Lee County EMA offers free COVID testing this week
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
Montgomery mayor talks 2022 vision for capital city
Montgomery mayor talks 2022 vision for capital city