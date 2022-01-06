Montgomery mayor talks 2022 vision for capital city

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed says he wants to focus on curbing crime, cleaning the city and its economy in 2022.

Reed says the first thing he would like to focus on is hiring a permanent police chief.

“There’s no question about that we want to make the city safer. And we want to disrupt the ebb and violence that we saw last year,” Reed told Anchor Bethany Davis Thursday.

Reed added that curbing crime is his number one focus.

Secondly, Reed is focusing on making the city cleaner and getting the community involved in doing so.

“We want to make sure that this city looks and feels more vibrant than it does right now,” Reed said. “So, we want to make sure that we’re doing those small things that add up to big impacts.”

In 2021, the city announced the Montgomery Forward initiative created to make “long-needed” capital improvement projects by reinvesting $50 million into the community, including public safety and public transportation.

Reed said the city is investing in the west side, including the groundbreaking of a state-of-the-art fire station and the groundbreaking of community centers.

“The residents of Montgomery will see hundreds of millions of dollars of capital poured into this city. And we hope that is something that again continues momentum continues the positive shots we’ve made; it continues to grow the prosperity going into 2022,” Reed said.

A State of the City address along with a town hall forum will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Montgomery Multiplex. During this, residents can hear what the city has accomplished and what to expect from 2022. Also, they can share the issues they are experiencing.

“So, we want to lay out those goals and objectives, but also we want to hear from the residents,” Reed added. “We want to understand where they see some issues and where they see some challenges. So we can meet those as well.”

The city said the address and forum are open to the public and available on the city’s website and Facebook page.

