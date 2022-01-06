Advertise
MPD: 26% fewer gunfire calls this New Year’s Eve

Montgomery police report a drop in calls this year about illegal gunfire on New Year’s Eve.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police report a drop in calls this year about illegal gunfire on New Year’s Eve.

Capt. Saba Coleman said the call volume dropped 26% percent from last year’s holiday. She said there were 11 reports of gunfire-related property damage.

None of these calls resulted in arrests or citations.

Celebratory gunfire is illegal in Montgomery. The police department was offering a $500 reward for reports that led to arrests.

