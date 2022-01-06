MPD: 26% fewer gunfire calls this New Year’s Eve
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police report a drop in calls this year about illegal gunfire on New Year’s Eve.
Capt. Saba Coleman said the call volume dropped 26% percent from last year’s holiday. She said there were 11 reports of gunfire-related property damage.
None of these calls resulted in arrests or citations.
Celebratory gunfire is illegal in Montgomery. The police department was offering a $500 reward for reports that led to arrests.
