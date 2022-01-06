Overturned vehicle shuts down I-85/I-65 interchange

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The interchange ramp from Interstate 85 southbound to I-65 southbound is closed following a crash Thursday afternoon, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALGO reports the wreck happened on the ramp. An overturned vehicle is blocking the ramp.

Motorists are being advised to seek an alternate route.

