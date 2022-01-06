Advertise
Overturned vehicle shuts down I-85/I-65 interchange

A vehicle overturned Thursday afternoon on the Interstate 85 southbound to Interstate 65 southbound ramp in Montgomery.(Source: Alabama Department of Transportation)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The interchange ramp from Interstate 85 southbound to I-65 southbound is closed following a crash Thursday afternoon, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALGO reports the wreck happened on the ramp. An overturned vehicle is blocking the ramp.

Motorists are being advised to seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

