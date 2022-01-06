Rain, storms, freezing temps, 70s, and more!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Our roller coaster pattern continues as temperatures and rain chances will go up and down over the course of the next week.

Today in itself will actually be a roller coaster ride. We’ll see a dry morning with sun and clouds, but a round of showers will push through during the afternoon. It will also be breezy all day long.

A line of showers today, more rain and storms Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

The rain will only last 1-2 hours max in any one location, but as soon as the rain starts your temperatures will fall. Many will approach or even exceed 70 degrees before seeing temps fall with the showers.

A fresh arctic air mass will surge southward tonight behind today’s front, allowing lows to fall into the upper 20s. We’ll only rebound into the upper 40s to around 50 on Friday with a good deal of sunshine.

The roller coaster pattern continues. (WSFA 12 News)

Another subfreezing night is likely Friday night, but we do warm up this weekend. Highs will reach the lower 60s with sunshine on Saturday before reaching 70 on Sunday.

Unfortunately Sunday’s 70-degree weather will be accompanied by an excellent chance of rain and thunderstorms throughout the day. The best chance of rain will be during the afternoon and evening hours as a cold front pushes through.

Rain and storms are likely Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

Severe weather is not expected, but some general storms and heavier rain at times are both possible.

Behind that system will be yet another drop in temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 50s to start next week despite plentiful sunshine.

We will warm up a little bit by the middle of the week with no rain in the cards through at least next Thursday.

