Salem woman celebrates 108th birthday

SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - A Salem, Alabama woman is celebrating a big birthday today.

Miss Viola Jones is a whopping 108 years young! She was born in 1914.

She’s affectionally known as ‘Granny’ by her family and close friends. Jones is celebrating her birthday at her home surrounded by close family members.

She says her secret to living such a long life is trusting in God and always being kind to others.

Happy Birthday Miss Viola!

