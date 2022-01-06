Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops

The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut high school has apologized after its girls’ basketball team beat an overmatched opponent 92-4.

Sacred Heart Academy of Hamden beat Lyman Hall-Wallingford on Monday night.

The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.

Sacred Heart’s president says the school is deeply remorseful about how the game was played.

Lyman Hall’s coach says his team was pressed through most of the first half, and Sacred Heart continued to run its fast break and shoot 3-pointers with the game well out of hand.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four suspects, all 16 or younger, have been arrested and charged with a number of crimes...
4 suspects, all 16 or younger, arrested on multiple Montgomery charges
The Arizona teen, whose name and exact age have not been released, had been living in the south...
Arizona teen missing since early 2020 found in south Alabama
Herve’ Owens is charged with murder in the shooting death of Michael Woods.
Arrest made in Montgomery’s final homicide of 2021
It’s been six months since the discovery of around 1,000 businesses, including 12 apartment...
Montgomery cracking down on apartments without licenses
Kentarius Stephens is charged with murder and attempted murder.
2nd suspect arrested in December Montgomery homicide

Latest News

Authorities are investigating a theft ring after almost 600 Amazon packages were found dumped...
About 600 Amazon packages found; police investigating
U.S Capitol riot
One year later, Michigan senators reflect on U.S Capitol riot
President Joe Biden in his remarks Thursday said his predecessor tried to prevent the peaceful...
LIVE: Biden opens day marking anniversary of Capitol insurrection, says ‘democracy held’
Casey Phillips, 25, is wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies in connection with a...
Kidnapping suspect on the run after escaping from Texas hospital