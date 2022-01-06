Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada chooses Auburn

Zach Calzada
Zach Calzada(Source: GRAY TV)
By Caroline Grace
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, AL. (WTVM) - Former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada will transfer to Auburn for the 2022-23 football season.

Calzada, a native of Sugar Hill, Georgia, played in 12 games as a sophomore during the 2021 season. He stepped in for the Aggies in Week 2 of the regular season for the injured Haynes King.

Calzada would lead the Aggies to seven more victories, including a thrilling win over top ranked Alabama on October 9th at Kyle Field.

Calzada, who will be a junior, will add much needed depth to the Auburn quarterback roster following the transfer of Bo Nix to Oregon.

Auburn quarterbacks coach Austin Davis was the first to announce the transfer via his Instagram account. Calzada shared the same photo on his personal Twitter account moments later on Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four suspects, all 16 or younger, have been arrested and charged with a number of crimes...
4 suspects, all 16 or younger, arrested on multiple Montgomery charges
The Arizona teen, whose name and exact age have not been released, had been living in the south...
Arizona teen missing since early 2020 found in south Alabama
Kentarius Stephens is charged with murder and attempted murder.
2nd suspect arrested in December Montgomery homicide
Herve’ Owens is charged with murder in the shooting death of Michael Woods.
Arrest made in Montgomery’s final homicide of 2021
It’s been six months since the discovery of around 1,000 businesses, including 12 apartment...
Montgomery cracking down on apartments without licenses

Latest News

Novak Djokovic's chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo.
Tennis star Djokovic fights deportation from Australia over vaccination rules
NCAA has new COVID rules that could leave us with no national champion.
NCAA COVID-19 rules could leave us with no champ
Eli Gold
‘I think that day changed him immensely:’ Eli Gold reflects on Saban’s tenure at Alabama heading into the 2022 National Championship
Source: WBRC video
Eli Gold on Alabama Crimson Tide and Nick Saban's legacy