Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

University of Alabama partners with the Smithsonian to show religious aspects of January 6th US Capitol attack

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama and the Smithsonian Institute worked together to take a closer look at what happened at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

They combined those findings in one place so you can see it for yourself.

The University of Alabama Religious Studies Department and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History looked at the religious dimensions of what happened at the Capitol that day.

They created an online resource called Uncivil Religion: January 6, 2021. It features videos and pictures, tweets, FBI files, and other public documents from that day that related to religion.

Michael Altman, an Associate Professor of Religion at the University of Alabama, cited examples of prayers, hymns being sung, as well as religious imagery that included bible verses on display at the Capitol on the day of the riot that are on the website.

The website also features interpretive essays on those religious symbols written by scholars from around the world who were recruited to work in the project.

“I hope it’s there for everyone who has questions about how religion, whether it’s American Christianity or religion more broadly, what it’s doing in politics right now. And I think in a lot of ways, we offer some answers to that through the various essays,” said Altman.

The website is up and running now. You can visit it here: https://uncivilreligion.org

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four suspects, all 16 or younger, have been arrested and charged with a number of crimes...
4 suspects, all 16 or younger, arrested on multiple Montgomery charges
The Arizona teen, whose name and exact age have not been released, had been living in the south...
Arizona teen missing since early 2020 found in south Alabama
Herve’ Owens is charged with murder in the shooting death of Michael Woods.
Arrest made in Montgomery’s final homicide of 2021
It’s been six months since the discovery of around 1,000 businesses, including 12 apartment...
Montgomery cracking down on apartments without licenses
Kentarius Stephens is charged with murder and attempted murder.
2nd suspect arrested in December Montgomery homicide

Latest News

A round of showers, breezy conditions and falling temperatures are expected this afternoon.
Rain, storms, freezing temps, 70s, and more!
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed says he wants to focus on curbing crime, cleaning the city and its...
Montgomery mayor talks 2022 vision for capital city
Lee County EMA offers free COVID testing this week
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
Montgomery mayor talks 2022 vision for capital city
Montgomery mayor talks 2022 vision for capital city