Where AL Capitol Riot suspect cases stand one year later

It’s been one year since the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol and more than 700 people across the country connected to the riot have been arrested. 11 of those suspects are from Alabama. Three have pleaded guilty, but eight await trial.(Colin Baillie)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been one year since the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol and more than 700 people across the country connected to the riot have been arrested.

11 of those suspects are from Alabama. Three have pleaded guilty, but eight await trial.

GUILTY PLEAS:

Phillip Bromley - Shelby County: pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Admitted to illegally entering the U.S. Capitol and helping another person break-in.

Lonnie Coffman - Falkville: pleaded guilty to federal charges in November. Coffman was arrested a short distance from the U.S. Capitol with a truck filled with guns, ammo, and Molotov cocktails.

Kari Kelley - Mobile: pleaded guilty to demonstrating in a restricted building. Kelley was caught on video inside the Capitol.

AWAITING TRIAL:

Russell Dean Alford - Etowah County: faces multiple charges including disrupting Congress. Alford was caught on video inside the Capitol, FBI agents say he posted about it online, and that when they arrived to arrest him he said: “I wondered when y’all were going to show up. Guess you’ve seen the videos on my Facebook page.”

Joshua Black - Leeds: faces multiple charges including disrupting an official proceeding and disorderly conduct. The FBI says Black not only entered the Capitol, but walked onto the Senate floor. They say he admitted to as much in videos posted online.

Dillon Herrington - Madison: charged with assaulting law enforcement officers. Court documents say he was caught on video throwing a large piece of wood at U.S. Capitol Police. He’s been nicknamed the “MAGALumberjack” online.

Joshua James - Arab: charged with conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, and more. James is believed to be a member of a far-right militia group called the Oath Keepers. The Federal Government alleges that James helped organize a group of rioters that stormed the capitol together.

Jonathan Walden - Birmingham: charged with conspiracy, disruption of an official proceeding, and entering restricted grounds. Walden is another alleged member of the Oath Keepers and is tied into the same indictment as Joshua James.

Christian Manley - Birmingham: faces multiple charges including assaulting officers. Federal agents say he tried to enter the Capitol through a restricted tunnel and pepper sprayed police officers. He later entered the Capitol building according to authorities.

Gregory Nix - Blount County: faces multiple charges including assaulting a police officer. Court documents say Nix tried to break into the East House doors and attacked a police officer with a flag pole. He later entered the Capitol building according to authorities.

William Watson - Auburn: charged with entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct.

