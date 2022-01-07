Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

161 Elmore County teachers, students report positive COVID tests

Dozens of teachers and students in the Elmore County Public Schools system have tested positive...
Dozens of teachers and students in the Elmore County Public Schools system have tested positive for COVID-19.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dozens of teachers and students in the Elmore County Public Schools system have tested positive for COVID-19 in the week since schools reopened following the Christmas break, according to Superintendent Richard Dennis.

“Since last Friday 54 employees and 107 students report testing positive with COVID,” Dennis said Friday. “This spike in COVID is expected to continue for several weeks which may force individual schools to shift to a virtual platform as we have done in the past if necessary.”

Alabama’s public schools are also starting to report their first cases of the new year, alerting the Alabama Department of Public Health to 2,940 cases for the first week of 2022, up from the 750 reported before the Christmas break. The latest data does not include all school systems.

ADPH has advised K-12 school students, faculty and staff to follow updated isolation guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Dennis is urging everyone to continue taking “necessary precautions, especially those with health issues,” and said the school system has adapted its procedures to reflect the new CDC quarantine guidelines.

The rise in cases within the school system comes as Alabama breaks records as part of the omicron surge.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The summary on this story’s image has been updated to replace language that indicated the school system was instituting a mask mandate. That language was from a previous story that used the same image and was outdated.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle overturned Thursday afternoon on the Interstate 85 southbound to Interstate 65...
I-65/85 ramp cleared following 18-wheeler crash
Two children have been flown to a hospital after a vehicle crashed during a pursuit with...
2 kids injured after Autauga County police chase suspect crashes
File image
‘Rolling gun battle’ erupts on south Alabama city street
NCAA has new COVID rules that could leave us with no national champion.
NCAA COVID-19 rules could leave us with no champ
File Photo of MPD vehicle (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Man dead in overnight Montgomery shooting

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court skeptical of Biden’s workplace vaccine rule
The level of community transmission of COVID-19 is high in every county in the state, according...
Alabama breaks more COVID records as omicron surges
With COVID cases going in the wrong direction, do we need to change how we measure the severity...
Local health leaders explain how to measure severity of the current state of COVID-19
Critical Care Pulmonologist Dr. David Thrasher says there is bad news and good news when it...
Montgomery doctor weighs in on omicron variant