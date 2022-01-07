161 Elmore County teachers, students report positive COVID tests

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dozens of teachers and students in the Elmore County Public Schools system have tested positive for COVID-19 in the week since schools reopened following the Christmas break, according to Superintendent Richard Dennis.

“Since last Friday 54 employees and 107 students report testing positive with COVID,” Dennis said Friday. “This spike in COVID is expected to continue for several weeks which may force individual schools to shift to a virtual platform as we have done in the past if necessary.”

Alabama’s public schools are also starting to report their first cases of the new year, alerting the Alabama Department of Public Health to 2,940 cases for the first week of 2022, up from the 750 reported before the Christmas break. The latest data does not include all school systems.

ADPH has advised K-12 school students, faculty and staff to follow updated isolation guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Dennis is urging everyone to continue taking “necessary precautions, especially those with health issues,” and said the school system has adapted its procedures to reflect the new CDC quarantine guidelines.

The rise in cases within the school system comes as Alabama breaks records as part of the omicron surge.

