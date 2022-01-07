2016 Dallas County homicide tipster to finally get $1,000 reward

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - “Your tip could lead to a cash reward.” It’s a sentence we’ve written hundreds, if not thousands of times over the years thanks to the CrimeStoppers program.

It works. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers says it’s in the process of writing out a $1,000 check to an anonymous tipster who recently helped crack a capital murder case from 2016 that claimed the life of a 73-year-old woman.

Juanita Tripp was standing in the doorway of her Dallas County home on Christmas Day when shots rang out. One of the stray bullets hit her glass storm door, then struck her in the thigh where it hit a major artery. The bullet then hit a TV stand in her hallway.

Two of her relatives were also injured, but Tripp’s injuries were so critical that police didn’t wait for an ambulance. She was rushed to an area hospital in a police cruiser but died from her injuries upon arrival.

What was then the Selma/Dallas County Crime Stoppers program offered a tip for information that would identify the offenders. An anonymous tip revealed the identities of Jalin Booker and Tyrone Booker, who were later taken into custody and charged with capital murder for Tripp’s death.

“In 2021 Central Alabama CrimeStoppers absorbed the Selma Dallas County Crime Stoppers program,” said Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Executive Director Tony Garrett. “The Selma/Dallas program followed different policies than ours. When we absorb an existing program, the rewards that have been offered from past cases become the responsibility of Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. The case of Juanita Tripp is an example of our program honoring it’s promises to the community we serve.”

So how does it work? How do you get paid if you are anonymous?

“When a person calls Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the call taker gives them a code for the information given,” Garrett explained. “The information is then sent to a Law Enforcement Agency for investigation through information distribution software provided by CrimeStoppers. An Investigator sends a disposition, through the software, to CrimeStoppers when the information leads to an arrest or solves the crime.”

After that happens, Garrett says the CrimeStoppers Board of Directors takes a vote on whether the reward meets the criteria for payment, then decides how much to pay for the successful tip “through a computer-generated reward scale.”

The reward is normally paid out within 30 days, though it’s the tipster’s responsibility to follow-up with CrimeStoppers for an update for information given.

“If the tipster downloads the P3 Tips app, a staff member from CrimeStoppers notifies the tipster if their information is eligible for a reward and how to collect. In this case, the tipster did not have a code but knew the name of the person they had spoken to in 2016. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office was able to verify the tipster’s information from 2016,” said Garrett.

