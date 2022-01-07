Advertise
Animal shelters gear up to celebrate ‘Betty White Challenge’

Cat posing at Montgomery Humane Society. (This animal may or may not be available for...
Cat posing at Montgomery Humane Society. (This animal may or may not be available for adoption). File Photo(Source: Montgomery Humane Society)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Animal shelters across the River Region are gearing up to receive donations in honor of what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday.

The donations are a part of what’s become known as the “Betty White Challenge.” Fans have spread a message across social media asking others to donate just $5 to an animal shelter or rescue in honor of the infamous actress. The donations can be given to a shelter or rescue shelter or their choice.

Fans encourage the donations to be made on or before Jan. 17, Betty’s birthday.

Shelters say the money is very much needed.

“It has just been overwhelming,” Angie Hayden with the Prattville Animal Shelter said.

Hayden said the shelter has seen more animals and fewer adopters during the COVID-19 pandemic. The money will go to help the shelter take care of those animals still hoping for a forever home.

Betty White died on Dec. 31. She was 99 years old.

