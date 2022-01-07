Chilly morning across central and south Alabama!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy Friday! If you are not in a rush to get going today, may be suggest staying inside where it’s warmer? Temperatures outdoors right now have dipped down into the upper 20s and low 30s areawide; this chilly air is also accompanied by a breeze, making it feel ever colder than the number on the thermometer. We know not everyone has the luxury of hitting snooze and staying warm, so if you have to go out and about this morning just remember to bundle up!

Layers will be your best friend as the day progresses.

By later on this afternoon will be still be cold, but an abundant amount of sunshine is expected; highs will struggle to warm into the upper 40s for most, and only a few towns will make it to 50°. Winds will be out of the north around 5 to 10 mph, becoming east around 5 mph during our Friday evening. Friday night, we are still free of any clouds, so temperatures will once again fall back into the chilly low 30 range.

Expect another cold start to Saturday, but it will give way to a bit of a warmer afternoon. Highs will reach back near either side of 60° under a mostly sunny sky Clouds will build Saturday night, with a shower or two moving back into the region. Lows will hover in the upper 40s to lower 50s region wide.

Showers and storms are back into the forecast for Sunday as we track our next weather system moving into Alabama... warm air, along with some more moisture in the atmosphere, will help highs on Sunday will reach closer to 70°.

Showers will linger into the evening and night on Sunday.

First Alert Forecast (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will also start to fall, back into he lower 40s under a still cloudy sky... Monday is looking drier across the area. Skies will become partly to mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s. Mainly clear skies overnight Monday will allow for temperatures to drop again into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Tuesday we will see sunny skies again with highs in the lower 50s. Tuesday night, clear skies persists with lows in the lower 30s.

Wednesday is also looking mostly sunny with highs back into the middle to upper 50s. Wednesday night, lows will fall into the upper 30s with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday, skies will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs will reach back into the upper 50s to lower 60s, with a shower possible late during the day.

