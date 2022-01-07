Advertise
Montgomery County woman dies following Tuesday crash

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Tuesday afternoon Montgomery County crash has claimed the life of a Grady woman, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Elizabeth A Hollingshead, 45, was critically injured around 2:50 p.m. when the 2002 Ford F-150 she was driving left the road and she was trying to made a turn. The truck struck a fence, a utility pole, and a tree, ALEA said.

The crash occurred on Meriwether Trail, in Montgomery County, approximately 12 miles south of Pike Road.

Hollingshead was taken to a Montgomery hospital for treatment where she died from her injuries on Thursday.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

