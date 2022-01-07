Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

High school athlete dies from injuries sustained during hockey game

A student from Brunswick High School fell and collided with a player from the opposing team who...
A student from Brunswick High School fell and collided with a player from the opposing team who was unable to stop in time.(JohnAlexandr // Canva)
By Andrew Masse
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWICH, CT (WFSB/Gray News) – The community is mourning the loss of a student-athlete in Connecticut who died from an accident during a hockey game.

According to WFSB, a student from Brunswick High School fell and collided with a player from the opposing team who was unable to stop in time.

Police said the teen was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The athlete’s name was not released.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle overturned Thursday afternoon on the Interstate 85 southbound to Interstate 65...
I-65/85 ramp cleared following 18-wheeler crash
Two children have been flown to a hospital after a vehicle crashed during a pursuit with...
2 kids injured after Autauga County police chase suspect crashes
File image
‘Rolling gun battle’ erupts on south Alabama city street
NCAA has new COVID rules that could leave us with no national champion.
NCAA COVID-19 rules could leave us with no champ
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
Chilly morning across central and south Alabama!
Prattville Humane Society gears up for Betty White Challenge
Prattville Humane Society gears up for Betty White Challenge
The economy, though booming with increased consumer demand, still faces possible pitfalls.
US employers add 199,000 jobs as unemployment falls to 3.9%
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, shown in a file photo, accused the union of politicizing a pandemic,...
Chicago nixes school for 3rd day as virus, union debate rage