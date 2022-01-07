Advertise
Police charge man in Montgomery robbery

Police have charged a 20-year-old man in a robbery that took place Tuesday in Montgomery.
Police have charged a 20-year-old man in a robbery that took place Tuesday in Montgomery.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police have charged a 20-year-old man in a robbery that happened Tuesday in Montgomery.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Noah Baker is charged with first-degree robbery.

Coleman said the robbery happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of Woodmere Boulevard.

Court records indicate the robbery happened behind the UhWoo Sushi Bar. While armed with a gun, the suspect demanded the victim’s wallet but took his phone.

Baker was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody Thursday and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

