Man dead in overnight Montgomery shooting

File Photo of MPD vehicle (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a 19-year-old is dead after a shooting early Friday morning.

Capt. Saba Coleman said officers and medics were called to the 6000 block of Cherry Hill around midnight after a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Delijah Davis, who had been fatally shot.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness at 334-625-4000, or MPD at 334-625-2831.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

