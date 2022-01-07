Man dead in overnight Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a 19-year-old is dead after a shooting early Friday morning.

Capt. Saba Coleman said officers and medics were called to the 6000 block of Cherry Hill around midnight after a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Delijah Davis, who had been fatally shot.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness at 334-625-4000, or MPD at 334-625-2831.

