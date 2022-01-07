Pike Road Schools superintendent heading to Pelham

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike Road Schools Superintendent Chuck Ledbetter is headed to north Alabama to be Pelham City Schools Superintendent.

Ledbetter sent an email to Pike Road Schools families on Friday. In the email, Ledbetter said he was hired Thursday to take over the superintendent role in Pelham. He also says working in Pike Road Schools for the last five years has been an honor and privilege.

“I have been part of a great team of dedicated educators, board members, city government, and citizens who have worked to make great progress in Pike Road in academics, facilities, and extracurricular opportunities for our learners,” Ledbetter said.

Ledbetter will remain in Pike Road until June 1. He added that the school board is already working on a process to select a new superintendent.

“Pike Road Schools and the Town of Pike Road have great days ahead, and I will always be proud to have been a small part of the story and to continue to cheer on the future success of Pike Road,” Ledbetter added. “I will always be proud to Be a Pike Road Patriot!”

We have reached out to Pike Road Schools for more information on the search for the next superintendent.

