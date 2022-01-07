State, local EMA prep for freezing temperatures

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Cots, sleeping bags and pillows are set up inside the former Crisis Center in Montgomery. It’s a warm place to sleep for folks in need.

“There are so many people in our community that are homeless or that are heating inadequate, and we just want to be able to take one less worry away from those people on how they’re going to survive the night,” Montgomery EMA Director Christina Thornton said.

Temperatures are dipping down below 30. The wind chill is not only bitter, but it can also be dangerous.

“Just like wearing a wetsuit, in water, your multiple layers that you have on your body actually preserves a small layer of heat between your skin and then the outside ambient temperatures,” Alabama EMA Director Brian Hastings said.

When that heat is whisked away, it can lead to hypothermia, something for parents to consider before letting their child wait on the curb for the school bus.

“You need to make sure that they’re fully clothed, layers, jacket, a hat and gloves on, so that you’re not exposing flesh also, and, you know, you don’t want small children to come into frostbite or any hypothermia and things like that,” Hastings said.

The state EMA director also encourages the public to give themselves more time before getting on the road.

“When you wake up, there may be ice, there may be fog, there may be, you know, a buildup on your car that you need to get rid of,” he said.

The overall message from EMA officials is to be prepared.

If you need a warm place to stay in the River Region, the Montgomery warming center will be open Thursday and Friday.

That center is located at 3448 LeBron Road. Doors open at 4 p.m. each night.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.