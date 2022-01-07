Vigil held at Alabama Capitol on Jan. 6 anniversary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday, a vigil was held on the steps of the Alabama State Capitol, observing the anniversary of last year’s deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol.

About a dozen gathered for the “We the People: January 6th Day of Remembrance and Action.’ Event organizer Kathleen Kirkpatrick said she was horrified to witness what happened.

“I was horrified to see people physically assaulting our elected officials, or trying to, at our nation’s Capitol. And later, to hear about the sort of lack of acknowledgment of that threat, the physical threat, to the people at our nation’s Capitol,” Kirkpatrick said.

Those in attendance asked Congress to pass urgent legislation regarding voting rights

