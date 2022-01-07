Advertise
Woman charged with attempted murder in Montgomery shooting

Shuronda Anderson, 22, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody Friday by a U.S. Marshals task force.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Center)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a woman with attempted murder in a shooting that took place last month.

Shuronda Anderson, 22, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody Friday by a U.S. Marshals task force.

According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, the shooting took place Dec. 18, 2021, around 11:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Mobile Road. At the scene, police found a woman with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No further information was released and no motive was given.

Anderson was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Center under a $60,000 bail.

