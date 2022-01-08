Certain statehouse COVID guidelines to remain in place

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With the legislative session starting next week, you may be planning to head to the statehouse. You won’t need a mask everywhere in the statehouse, but on levels four through six where the house of representatives are, you’ll need to mask up if you want to watch what’s going on.

Headed to the State House on Tuesday? Make sure you’re aware of certain COVID guidelines that will be in place. pic.twitter.com/Vpmbj1SaZU — Erin Davis (@erindavisnews) January 7, 2022

“I think what you will see is the chamber itself opened back up as usual, for all seating for those members who want to sit on the chamber, they’ll be able to sit in the chamber,” said House of Representatives spokesperson Clay Redden.

The sixth floor of the statehouse will have rooms for representatives to social distance if they choose. On the same floor, you can also find the viewing gallery, but there are ways to keep up with the action away from the building.

“Since COVID has hit we have expanded our streaming services greatly,” said Redden. “People can now watch the house in action, both video, and audio. Before this, it was just audio.”

Live streaming services have been updated even more with the launch of the legislature’s new website. The senate will not require masks.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.