City of Opelika receives $100,000 for 12 new pickleball courts

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Opelika is receiving a big donation for new pickleball courts.

Point Broadband presented the city with a $100,000 check at the Opelika City Council meeting Tuesday night. The funds will support the construction of 12 new courts at the Opelika Pickleball Facility located at the Opelika SportsPlex and Aquatic Center.

“Pickleball has exploded across the country, certainly across the Southeast, and Opelika was fortunate to be early on, to have found this sport and invested in it,” said Sam Bailey, director of Parks and Recreations.

The city says construction is underway adjacent to the 12 existing courts. Once completed, officials say it will feature a large canopy covering, 12 individually fenced courts, and LED lighting.

The new courts will be known as the Point Broadband Pickleball Facility.

From left: Jim Young, President of the Opelika Pickleball Club, Sam Bailey, Director of Opelika...
From left: Jim Young, President of the Opelika Pickleball Club, Sam Bailey, Director of Opelika Parks and Recreation, Mayor Gary Fuller, Al McCambry, General Manager of Point Broadband and Taylor Nipper, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Point Broadband.(Source: City of Opelika)

The courts are expected to be ready for play at the start of June. The City of Opelika will begin its pickleball tournament at the end of that month. Officials says it wouldn’t have been possible without the additional courts.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

