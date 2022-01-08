Former WSFA reporter Bryan Henry battles COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Someone near and dear to us here at WSFA 12 News is battling COVID-19.

Former reporter Bryan Henry became a familiar face on your TVs during his more than two decades at WSFA 12 News. He now reports for our sister station, WBRC, in Birmingham. But, Bryan has been off the air for several days as he battles COVID.

Throughout our conversation, Bryan had a nagging cough.

”I can tell you when I knew something was wrong. It was a week ago tonight,” Henry said.

When Bryan first went to the doctor, he was told it wasn’t COVID. However, as his condition deteriorated, he decided to go to the ER. That’s where he tested positive.

Bryan is fully vaccinated, and he even got his booster shot.

”But the mistake I made, and I’m more than willing to admit this, I got a little bit lax in my mask, my mask-wearing,“ Henry said.

”I think the vaccine and the grace of God is what saved me. I shudder what my health would be like if I would not have gotten vaccine.”

Bryan lives a healthy lifestyle. He exercises daily and eats well. He says he cannot recall ever being this sick.

”This one got me,” he said.

We hate to see Bryan not his normal, happy self. He tells us he is getting better. Thankfully, his wife, daughter, and mother-in-law have not gotten sick

