Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Former WSFA reporter Bryan Henry battles COVID-19

Former reporter Bryan Henry became a familiar face on your TVs during his more than two decades...
Former reporter Bryan Henry became a familiar face on your TVs during his more than two decades at WSFA 12 News.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Sally Pitts
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Someone near and dear to us here at WSFA 12 News is battling COVID-19.

Former reporter Bryan Henry became a familiar face on your TVs during his more than two decades at WSFA 12 News. He now reports for our sister station, WBRC, in Birmingham. But, Bryan has been off the air for several days as he battles COVID.

Throughout our conversation, Bryan had a nagging cough.

”I can tell you when I knew something was wrong. It was a week ago tonight,” Henry said.

When Bryan first went to the doctor, he was told it wasn’t COVID. However, as his condition deteriorated, he decided to go to the ER. That’s where he tested positive.

Bryan is fully vaccinated, and he even got his booster shot.

”But the mistake I made, and I’m more than willing to admit this, I got a little bit lax in my mask, my mask-wearing,“ Henry said.

”I think the vaccine and the grace of God is what saved me. I shudder what my health would be like if I would not have gotten vaccine.”

Bryan lives a healthy lifestyle. He exercises daily and eats well. He says he cannot recall ever being this sick.

”This one got me,” he said.

We hate to see Bryan not his normal, happy self. He tells us he is getting better. Thankfully, his wife, daughter, and mother-in-law have not gotten sick

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle overturned Thursday afternoon on the Interstate 85 southbound to Interstate 65...
I-65/85 ramp cleared following 18-wheeler crash
Two children have been flown to a hospital after a vehicle crashed during a pursuit with...
2 kids injured after Autauga County police chase suspect crashes
File image
‘Rolling gun battle’ erupts on south Alabama city street
File Photo of MPD vehicle (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Man dead in overnight Montgomery shooting
NCAA has new COVID rules that could leave us with no national champion.
NCAA COVID-19 rules could leave us with no champ

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court skeptical of Biden’s workplace vaccine rule
Dozens of teachers and students in the Elmore County Public Schools system have tested positive...
161 Elmore County teachers, students report positive COVID tests
The level of community transmission of COVID-19 is high in every county in the state, according...
Alabama breaks more COVID records as omicron surges
With COVID cases going in the wrong direction, do we need to change how we measure the severity...
Local health leaders explain how to measure severity of the current state of COVID-19